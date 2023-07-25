SINT MAARTEN: A firearm and narcotics discovered during a traffic check | FAXINFO

On Monday July 24, around 4:50 a.m., an individual slipped away from the police during a traffic check during which a firearm and drugs were found inside the vehicle with four people on board.

Early yesterday morning, on the A.TH. Illidge, a KPSM patrol carried out a routine check of a vehicle with five occupants on board. Even before the police arrived at the car, a man managed to escape. There is no doubt that the latter had things to reproach himself for…

The other four occupants were checked and a firearm and a small amount of marijuana were discovered. Items found were confiscated.

The four suspects were arrested and taken to Philipsburg Police Station for questioning and further investigation. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-une-arme-a-feu-et-des-stupefiants-decouverts-lors-dun-controle-routier/