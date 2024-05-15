SINT MAARTEN: A man shot dead in front of a bar | FAXINFO

A man, known to the police, was shot and killed on Sunday May 12 in front of a bar located in the South Reward district of Cul-de-Sac. The perpetrator(s) of the shooting are still actively sought.

Police are currently investigating a shooting in South Reward that left a man dead. According to initial information collected by law enforcement, the victim was shot while sitting in front of the bar. When police and rescue teams arrived, the victim showed no signs of life. Further information regarding this homicide will be released as it becomes available, police said._AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-un-homme-abattu-par-balles-devant-un-bar/