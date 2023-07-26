SINT MAARTEN: A new policy put in place for the electronic monitoring of offenders | FAXINFO

Justice Minister Anna E. Richardson this week announced a new comprehensive electronic bracelet policy for parole and electronic monitoring of offenders on Sint Maarten.

This groundbreaking policy marks a significant step forward in the search for alternative sentencing measures for non-violent crimes and addresses the pressing issue of cell capacity on the island. The new policy introduces e-detention not only as a condition of early release, but also as a means of establishing a broader view of the execution of detention in the territory.

A working group consisting of representatives from the prosecutor's office, the courthouse, the probation office, the prison, legal experts and the ministry has just been set up.

The policy sets out the criteria for granting early parole, ensuring the safe and controlled reintegration of individuals into society after serving part of their sentence. The decision to grant early parole will be based on the recommendations of the probation office, the prosecutor's office and the prison, with an emphasis on limiting the risk of recidivism and taking into account the interests of victims and of their relatives.

Electronic monitoring can be applied at different stages of criminal proceedings, including suspension of pre-trial detention and (early) release on parole. The text specifies the conditions to be met in order to benefit from electronic surveillance as a special condition, in particular the status of legal resident, an acceptable residential address with reception of a GPS signal and the will to comply with the rules of electronic surveillance. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-une-nouvelle-politique-mise-en-place-pour-la-surveillance-electronique-des-delinquants/