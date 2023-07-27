SINT MAARTEN: A new safety code to fight against child abuse | FAXINFO

In order to fight child abuse, a “child safety code” is being developed and will be implemented by the guardianship court of Sint Maarten, with technical support from UNICEF Netherlands.

According to the press release published last Thursday, July 20 by UNICEF Netherlands, this device will serve as a guideline for professionals in Sint Maarten to ensure the rapid detection of possible child abuse.

In addition, the children's code will above all ensure that reports of suspected child abuse in the territory are better streamlined between all the services concerned, such as the guardianship court, the police services, the Foundation Judiciary St. Maarten SJIS institutes, schools, medical centers and other institutions that provide family services.

“The success of the child safety code is largely based on the cooperation between these institutions. Teachers, police officers, medical staff and other child care professionals are often the first to be able to spot the signs of suspected child abuse,” says Neidi de Carvalho, Child Protection Specialist for UNICEF Netherlands.

In addition to establishing legal frameworks and working agreements between the parties involved to implement the child safety code, the Sint Maarten Guardianship Court and UNICEF Netherlands will also set up programs support, including Child Check and Handle with Care.

Also according to the press release, these programs will strengthen the identification, reporting and follow-up of cases of suspected child abuse on the island”. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-un-nouveau-code-de-securite-pour-lutter-contre-la-maltraitance-infantile/