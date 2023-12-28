SINT MAARTEN: A supermarket victim of an armed robbery | FAXINFO

Just before the Christmas holidays, a supermarket located in Middle Region was the scene of an armed robbery.

The events took place around 19:20 p.m. Two individuals, dressed in dark clothes and armed, burst into the supermarket and forced the staff to give them the contents of the cash register at gunpoint. Alerted immediately, the police quickly arrived on site and observed a vehicle which could match the reports of several witnesses at the scene. A chase then began but the driver of the white vehicle managed to leave the police, not far from the old zoo. The latter abandoned his car and ran as he ran in the Fresh Pond area. Despite a large network deployed on the ground, the police did not succeed in arresting one of the two presumed suspects in the robbery, the other individual having disappeared before the chase.

These two individuals are actively sought by the KPSM (Korps Politie Sint Maarten). _AF

