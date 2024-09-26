SINT MAARTEN: A worrying increase in armed robberies | FAXINFO

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is currently conducting several investigations into a series of armed robberies that have taken place in recent days. The most recent incident took place at a well-known restaurant in Belvedere on Sunday, September 22.

The incident took place around 23 p.m. Three masked individuals, in possession of a handgun, approached the employees of the famous fast food chain as they were leaving the building.

During the robbery, one of the suspects fired a shot that damaged the front door of the establishment. This action allowed the suspects to enter the premises.

Once inside the restaurant, the criminals stole the cash register, although the amount of money stolen was not disclosed by the authorities.

The suspects were then seen fleeing the scene towards the French side.

KPSM is currently prioritizing this and other armed robbery investigations and has increased police patrols to prevent these incidents. The community is urged to be vigilant and report any suspicious persons or activities to police.

Detectives investigating the armed robberies are asking anyone with information to contact the Sint Maarten police at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line at 9300 (toll-free). _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-une-recrudescence-inquietante-des-vols-a-main-armee-2/