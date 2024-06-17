SINT MAARTEN: A young scooter rider dies in a head-on collision with a car | FAXINFO

A man on a scooter died this Sunday, June 9 in Cay Hill after colliding head-on with a car coming in the opposite direction.

Police and KPSM Traffic Department personnel are currently investigating a tragic accident that occurred mid-morning on Sunday June 9 in the Cay Hill area in which a young scooter rider lost his hand. life. According to the first elements of the investigation, the scooter rider was driving towards the Sint Maarten Medical Center, coming from the sports complex. The driver of the two-wheeler, who was probably performing a wheelie (rear wheel, editor's note) with his machine, lost control, slipped and collided head-on with a black car coming in the opposite direction. The young victim unfortunately died at the scene of the accident as a result of his injuries. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-un-jeune-pilote-a-scooter-meurt-dans-un-choc-frontal-avec-une-voiture/