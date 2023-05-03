SINT MAARTEN: An individual suspected of being the author of the shooting at Kim Sha Beach arrested in Juliana | FAXINFO

On Saturday April 29, at 19:30 p.m., the SWAT team of the Sint Maarten police forces arrested an individual suspected of being the author of the shots fired in a well-known bar in Kim Sha Beach on March 26, 2023. A man had been seriously injured that evening.

The man actively sought by the police in charge of the investigation was arrested at Juliana airport when he got off the plane, the origin of the plane having not been specified by the police.

The man with the initials ESM was taken to the Philipsburg police station. After his custody, he was remanded in custody. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-un-individu-suspecte-detre-lauteur-de-la-fusillade-a-kim-sha-beach-interpelle-a-juliana/