SINT MAARTEN: An underwater park planned for September 2023 | FAXINFO

On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, the Minister of VROMI (Land Planning, Infrastructure and Environment) of Sint Maarten, Egbert J. Doran, officially signed a lease agreement with Deep Blue Sea (DBS), the promoter of the muSEAum project, marking an important milestone in the realization of this revolutionary undertaking.

The Underwater Museum is set to become a leading cultural and historical attraction, showcasing the rich heritage of Sint Maarten, preserving its identity and traditions. For an immersive and enriching experience coupling culture and environmental preservation, the underwater park will showcase a collection of cultural statues and monumental installations that pay homage to the island's vibrant past and testify to its roots, with particular homage to the richness of musical culture, namely Ponum Dance, Steel Pan and Carnival. After much deliberation, the muSEAum will be located close to the Divi Little Bay area thus providing the necessary space for the construction and realization of this underwater experience which should be completed in September 2023. This innovative project holds great promise for the territory, in terms of cultural importance and as a catalyst for economic growth. The concept should attract a growing number of tourists, contribute to the local economy, generate income for the island without forgetting the creation of opportunities for local businesses and artisans… as evidenced by the underwater museums set up in Mexico, the Bahamas, the Canary Islands and Bali.

By making the muSEAum a reality, the VROMI ministry intends to pursue its mission of promoting sustainable development and preserving the unique natural and cultural resources of Sint Maarten. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-un-parc-sous-marin-prevu-pour-septembre-2023/