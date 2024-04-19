SINT MAARTEN: Arrest of an individual suspected of having committed several armed robberies | FAXINFO

The Sint Maarten police, in collaboration with the Attorney General's Office, managed to arrest an individual suspected of being involved in a series of violent armed robberies committed in recent weeks.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 17, 2024, detectives made the arrest in the St. Peters area of ​​a man identified by the initials DMKK

This individual is suspected of having committed numerous armed robberies throughout the island. Through careful investigation, law enforcement identified the suspect's involvement in these criminal activities. He was taken into custody and transferred to the police station for further questioning.

Following the arrest, a search was carried out at his home and resulted in the seizure of a firearm and other items linked to the various armed robberies. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-arrestation-dun-individu-soupconne-davoir-commis-plusieurs-vols-a-main-armee/