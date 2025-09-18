Sint Maarten at CARIFESTA XV: Minister Gumbs Champions Culture, Collaboration, and Caribbean Unity | Government of Sint Maarten

For ten days in late August, Barbados became the cultural capital of the Caribbean as artists, leaders, and communities came together for CARIFESTA XV under the theme “Caribbean Roots – Global Excellence.” Among them was the Honorable Melissa D. Gumbs, Sint Maarten’s Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, who led a small but impactful delegation that ensured Sint Maarten’s voice and vision were part of one of the region’s premiere cultural stages.

The minister’s first night at Carifesta began with the Caribbean Super Concert, a dazzling performance that captured the spirit of the festival from the outset. The following day, at the invitation of Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, she attended the launch of the Carifesta Big Conversations series “The Idea of Caribbean Civilization”, standing shoulder to shoulder with regional leaders including Prime Minister Mottley, her mother Lady Mottley, and Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. It was a symbolic opening that set the tone for a week filled with dialogue, discovery, and cultural pride.

The days that followed were a vivid tapestry of experiences. The Minister joined thousands at Icon Night and the Caribbean Jazz & Worldbeat Super Concert, celebrating the rhythms that unite the region. She applauded Sint Maarten’s own Zilla Duzon on the runway at one of the fashion showcases, a reminder that Caribbean creativity is as stylish and forward-looking as it is rooted in tradition. At Sint Maarten Country Night, the delegation’s performers, storytellers, poets, and musicians, including King James and DJ King Kembe, led by the inimitable Clara Reyes shone brightly, offering the region a taste of St. Maarten’s unique identity, weaving a story of our history told through multiple creative artforms.

Yet, CARIFESTA was more than spectacle. It was also a forum for dialogue on the future of Caribbean culture and education. On the policy front, Minister Gumbs engaged in bilateral discussions with Barbados’s Prime Minister Mottley, as well as Minister with responsibility for Culture, Shantal Munro-Knight, and took part in two high-level meetings facilitated by Prime Minister Mottley, which will be elaborated on in subsequent media statements. She also visited the University of the West Indies, where dialogue centered on potential collaboration in the Aviation Programme, as well as a site visit to the Oceana Innovation Hub, a climate and

education space designed for equipping future generations with climate and biodiversity knowledge.

One of the most inspiring moments came during the Fireside Chat with acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay, whose reflections on storytelling and representation underscored the importance of creating space for Caribbean voices on the world stage. Minister Gumbs also spent time at the bustling Grand Market and Carifesta Village, where artisans and entrepreneurs displayed the vibrancy of Caribbean life.

As the festival closed, Minister Gumbs reflected on the experience: “CARIFESTA reminds us that the Caribbean is strongest when we celebrate who we are together. For Sint Maarten, this was not only about showcasing our talent but also about deepening partnerships that will carry our culture and our people into the future.”

The Ministry will, in the coming weeks, share further details of the bilateral meetings held during the festival, particularly those facilitated by Prime Minister Mottley. For now, Sint Maarten’s participation at CARIFESTA XV stands as​ ​​​​a proud testament to the island’s cultural vitality and its commitment to regional unity.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Sint-Maarten-at-CARIFESTA-XV-Minister-Gumbs-Champions-Culture,-Collaboration,-and-Caribbean-Unity.aspx