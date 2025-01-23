SINT MAARTEN: Beware of ATM scams | FAXINFO

Sint Maarten Police (KPSM) are warning the public about an increase in ATM scams on the island.

Between December 30, 2024 and January 16, 2025, skimming devices were spotted on several ATMs, particularly in the Simpson Bay area. These devices capture users’ banking information and PINs, facilitating fraudulent transactions and theft of funds. Vigilance is therefore required: before inserting a card, it is essential to check for suspicious attachments around the slot or keypad. Protecting your PIN by covering the keypad when entering it is also crucial, as is regularly monitoring your bank account to detect any unauthorized transactions. It is recommended to favor ATMs located inside banks or in well-lit and busy areas. In collaboration with local banks, KPSM is conducting in-depth investigations and intensifying patrols around ATMs to prevent further violations. Any suspicious activity near ATMs can be reported to +1 721-542-2222 or via the anonymous line 9300. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-attention-aux-escroqueries-aux-distributeurs-automatiques/