SINT MAARTEN: Bright result in Juliana | FAXINFO

The “pelican” roundabout at Juliana airport is now adorned with pretty lighting in multiple colors.

This is the result of the collaboration between Ledd-Lighting, an innovative company based in Saint-Martin specializing in lighting creation and energy saving, and Time To Go, a company established for 18 years in Saint-Barth, operating in the import /export and distribution of lighting products.

According to Ledd-lighting, the installation was completed in record time. All car parks have also been equipped with new HLED (high power LED) lighting which consumes only 75w for a luminescence of more than 16.000 lumens (the equivalent of a street lamp with 150 to 160 watts of consumption for the same lighting) .

Ledd-Lighting, after more than 2 years of research and manufacturing, will soon release a set of high-performance solar lighting in marine-grade anodized aluminum.

The know-how of Saint-Martin continues to be exported well.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-resultat-lumineux-a-juliana/