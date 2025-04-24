SINT MAARTEN / Carnival security: four arrests after targeted checks | FAXINFO

The opening parade of the Sint Maarten Carnival 2025, the Jump-Up, took place on April 21st between 20 p.m. and 23 p.m., with a route leading to the Festival Village. According to the Sint Maarten Police (KPSM), the event attracted many participants and has generally went well.

Despite the prevention messages widely relayed in recent weeks, particularly against the carrying of weapons and the consumption of narcotics, several controls had to be carried out during the evening. During a targeted operation on Bush Road, a man was arrested in possession of narcoticsHe was taken into custody at the Philipsburg police station. Later that evening, officers noticed a group of young people on scooters behaving suspiciouslyThe check revealed the presence of drugs on one of them and, in a bag, a concealed firearm. As police officers attempted to make the arrests, several individuals present at the scene attempted to obstruct the operation. In total, four people were arrested, and the items seized as evidence.

The KPSM strongly condemns any attempt to obstruct police operations and recalls thatno tolerance will not be granted to the possession of illegal weapons. It reaffirms its commitment to ensuring a safe and festive Carnival for all, emphasizing that security also depends on the cooperation of everyone.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-securite-au-carnaval-quatre-interpellations-apres-des-controles-cibles/