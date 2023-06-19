SINT MAARTEN: Cascading accidents leave several injured | FAXINFO

In the space of seventy-two hours, the Dutch police and the emergency services had to intervene in four traffic accidents involving several vehicles and a motorcycle.

It is not for lack of reminding motorists and pedestrians to scrupulously respect the highway code and traffic rules, too many accidents are still to be deplored by the local authorities.

As proof, four serious traffic accidents took place in various places on the island, causing several injuries to be evacuated to the Sint Maarten Medical Center.

The police encourage drivers to respect the priority rules, the wearing of seat belts and the safety distance between vehicles, recalling the ban on transporting people in unsuitable vehicles. _AF

