SINT MAARTEN / Causeway Jump-Up: One arrest during a controlled event | FAXINFO

La Sint Maarten Police (KPSM) expresses its gratitude to the community and the organizing committee of the Carnival partly Dutch for their cooperation during the 'Causeway Jump-Up Carnival', pre-carnival event which took place on Saturday 15 March.

Thanks to the joint efforts of participants, organizers and law enforcement, the event took place. in a relatively safe and orderly atmosphere, with few incidents to report.

During the evening, officers spotted an individual who was the subject of an arrest warrant as part of an ongoing investigation into several armed robberies. When he was arrested, the police discovered that he was wearing a firearm.

The individual was immediately arrested and leads to Philipsburg police station, where he remains in detention pending the continuation of the investigation.

As part of security measures, the KPSM reminds the public that the wearing masks will not be not allowed during the next similar events.

This measure aims to strengthen the safety of all participants and to ensure the smooth running of the festivities. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-causeway-jump-up-une-arrestation-lors-dun-evenement-maitrise/