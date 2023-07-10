SINT MAARTEN / Confiscated cars: the police make their mea-culpa | FAXINFO

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has acknowledged the existing gaps in communication with vehicle owners who report their car was stolen.

Last Thursday, after a meeting with the Ombudsman, the Dutch police announced that they would improve their procedures and communication regarding stolen and confiscated vehicles.

The Sint Maarten Ombudsman recently held consultations with KPSM management and the prosecutor's office. The main topic of discussion was the return of confiscated vehicles, including stolen cars, to their rightful owners.

KPSM said police forces were facing difficulties in ensuring effective communication regarding confiscated vehicles and their return to their respective owners. As a result, owners of stolen cars have difficulty recovering their vehicles, and some of them have grievances against the police.

“We would like to reach out to people who have had difficulty obtaining information from the police,” KPSM said. “We encourage these individuals to come to the Philipsburg Police Station between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. and make an appointment with Inspector J. Rijna (ext. 114) or Inspector P. Richardson (ext. 106) of the Detective Department” . _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-voitures-confisquees-la-police-fait-son-mea-culpa/