SINT MAARTEN: Cost Pro Supermarket Victim of Armed Robbery, Two Suspects on the Run | FAXINFO

Police were called to Cost Pro supermarket in Madame Estate on Saturday afternoon following a reported armed robbery in which two men threatened cashiers with firearms. The suspects, described as riding a scooter, quickly fled in the direction of Dutch Quarter.

The incident occurred in broad daylight, causing concern among customers and staff. The two men entered the supermarket brandishing firearms and demanded money from the cash registers. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, they fled on a scooter that was waiting for them outside.

KPSM officers arrived on scene shortly after the robbery to begin their investigation. Authorities are currently reviewing security footage and taking witness statements to identify the suspects and track their movements.

The supermarket was closed after the robbery. Anyone with information about this armed robbery is urged to contact law enforcement immediately. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-le-supermarche-cost-pro-victime-dun-braquage-a-main-armee-les-deux-suspects-en-fuite/