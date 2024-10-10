SINT MAARTEN: Customs officer behind bars | FAXINFO

The Dutch police (KPSM), in close cooperation with the National Detective Agency (Landsrecherche), have arrested a customs officer as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

The arrest took place on the morning of Monday, October 7, in the Cole Bay area. The suspect, identified by the initials MGR, is believed to be involved in a criminal organization, abuse of office and the exportation of narcotics.

The arrest is part of an investigation into criminal activities related to drug trafficking.

The customs officer was remanded in custody at the Philipsburg police station pending further investigation. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-un-agent-des-douanes-sous-les-verrous/