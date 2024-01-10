SINT MAARTEN / D-1 before the parliamentary elections: the prosecutor and detectives unite to fight against electoral corruption | FAXINFO

As the 2024 parliamentary elections approach on the Dutch side, the OM SXM prosecutor's office and the national detectives (Landsrecherche) are intensifying their efforts to fight corruption, the buying and selling of votes.

By keeping a watchful eye on the run-up to the elections and the crucial voting day this Thursday, January 11, both entities are sending a clear message that any indication of corrupt practices will be fully investigated, in accordance with the law. .

Articles 2.44 and 2.45 of the St. Maarten Penal Code specifically classify vote buying and selling as crimes, highlighting the severity with which these offenses are punished under the law. The Prosecutor’s Office urges all voters to exercise their right responsibly and in the best interest of Sint Maarten.

Stressing that the right to vote is a fundamental democratic privilege and a cornerstone of good governance, the prosecutor's office aims to preserve the sanctity of the democratic process.

Buying and selling votes are not only legal offenses; they pose a significant threat to the very fabric of the community. The prosecutor's office, responsible for the criminal implementation of the rule of law, has a multifaceted mission, encompassing the investigation and prosecution of criminal offenses as well as supervision of the execution of criminal sentences. In this case, it is a question of ensuring that the democratic process is not tainted by corruption.

As Sint Maarten approaches a pivotal moment in its democratic journey, the call to action is clear: preserve the sanctity of the vote, defend democratic principles and reject all attempts at corruption that threaten the foundations of good governance. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-j-1-avant-les-elections-parlementaires-le-procureur-et-les-detectives-sunissent-pour-lutter-contre-la-corruption-electorale/