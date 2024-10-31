SINT MAARTEN / Deadly shooting in Dutch Quarter: police appeal for witnesses | FAXINFO

KPSM police are appealing for witnesses following two shootings last weekend in the Dutch Quarter area that left one person dead and one seriously injured.

Major Crimes Unit detectives are asking for the public's help in gathering information and helping to bring those responsible to justice. Police have credible information that people in the Dutch Quarter area may have witnessed these tragic events.

Given the seriousness of the facts, investigators are urging witnesses to provide any information concerning the people or vehicles involved in the two successive shootings.

Community members can reach detectives at 1-721-542-2222, ext. 208 or 214, or anonymously via the toll-free 9300 line. _AF

