Sint Maarten's Juliana Airport (Princess Juliana International Airport – PJIA) sparked a lot of reaction online by posting several photos this Friday, February 2, reporting a relief station for pets inside the building.

Travelers will now have the opportunity to take their dog so that he can do his business before boarding this station specially designed for this purpose. The PJIA communications department declared in this regard: “Pawsitively (pun with positively / Paw=paw in English editor’s note) delighted with one of our features of the recently rebuilt airport: the new relief station for pets ! Your four-legged friends can now enjoy a comfortable break before takeoff. Traveling with pets has become even more convenient! ". The publication on Juliana airport's social networks was particularly shared and commented on by users. The reactions are mostly positive and enthusiastic about this decision to include dogs within the Sint Maarten airport: “Thank you for this initiative, which is particularly appreciated. At the moment and with the current situation, any small gesture of animal welfare towards pets and animals is much appreciated", "Thank you PJIA, pets are also part of the family", or even “I wish all airports had this animal-friendly approach, thank you Juliana Airport.” Hopefully this opening of consideration for pets as well as coconut dogs formerly abandoned and traveling to find their adopted family will raise awareness and inspire airlines to lower the prices of plane tickets for animals without forgetting the public authorities for concrete aid to local animal defense associations or the development of infrastructure to manage the critical situation of stray animals in the territory. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-des-toilettes-pour-chien-a-laeroport-de-juliana/