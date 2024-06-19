SINT MAARTEN: Dogs die from poisoning in the Pointe Blanche district | FAXINFO

Several residents of the Pointe Blanche neighborhood reported several cases of domestic animal poisoning to the police late last week, leading to the unfortunate death of their pets.

Since last weekend, many dog ​​owners have alerted the public about the poisoning of their pet. The events took place in the Pointe Blanche area. The KPSM, in charge of the investigation, implores those responsible for these reprehensible acts to stop immediately. This criminal behavior not only inflicts severe emotional distress on pet owners and their families, but it is also a criminal offense that is severely punishable by law. The police promise to do everything possible to find the perpetrators, or rather the cowards, of these heinous and criminal acts. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-des-chiens-meurent-empoisonnes-dans-le-quartier-de-pointe-blanche/