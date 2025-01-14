SINT MAARTEN: Drowning accident at Maho Beach | FAXINFO

This Monday, January 13, the peaceful beach of Maho in Sint Maarten was the scene of a tragedy.

Around 10am, the Sint Maarten Police (KPSM) received several calls reporting a swimmer in difficulty.

Witnesses quickly responded by pulling the man out of the water and administering first aid until medical professionals arrived.

Sadly, despite the combined efforts bystanders, police and medical services, the 67-year-old tourist did not survive, probably from drowning.

The forensic department confirmed thatno criminal act was not in question.

The police expressed their condoleances to the family and loved ones of the deceased, while calling on residents and visitors to redouble their efforts vigilance during water activities. _VX

Stay informed in real time with CANAL FAX, the Faxinfo channel by WhatsApp:

click to subscribe: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAkIwcKrWQp8BMDnM3i

It's free

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-accident-de-noyade-a-maho-beach/