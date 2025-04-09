SINT MAARTEN: ESP program nears end, but impact remains lasting | FAXINFO

After five years of supporting local entrepreneurs, the 'Business Support Project' program – Enterprise Support Project'(ESP), funded by the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, is entering a new phase.

Although the application period for financial assistance ended on February 7, the project's commitment to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) continues through training, mentoring and development.

Nowadays, 293 companies have already benefited from $19M in support (nearly $21M at the close of the application period), with other funding still being processed. This project has been instrumental for micro-entrepreneurs, women-led initiatives, and start-ups, strengthening the local economy in key sectors such as tourism, health, transport or agriculture.

“The funded entrepreneurs (…) represent the future of Sint Maarten’s economy,” says Anisa Dijkhoffz, ESP project manager. More than 250 people have already followed the training offered. New initiatives, such as a employment survey, will further help to better understand the needs of the sector.

Piloted by the NRPB (National Recovery Program Bureau of Sint Maarten), financed by the Netherlands and managed by the world Bank, the ESP system has also implemented studies on the development of MSMEs to best adapt future strategies. Resolutely focused on the future, the program, which will close in 2028, thus consolidates the foundations of a more resilient and inclusive local economy. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-le-programme-esp-touche-a-sa-fin-mais-limpact-reste-durable/