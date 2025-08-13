SINT MAARTEN / Excessive noise: a vehicle returned… without its sound system | FAXINFO

In Sint Maarten, the authorities have decided to hit hard against noise pollutionFollowing arrests and fines issued on July 26 for loud music, the vehicle owner confiscated was summoned by the parquet to completely remove all audio material responsible for the uproar.

Before returning the vehicle, the Sint Maarten Police (KPSM) supervised the complete dismantling of equipment at the police station : Oversized speakers, amplifiers and electrical components powering the excessive volume were removed one by one, in accordance with the prosecutor's order. Only after this operation was completed could the car be returned to its owner..

The message is clear: any motorist who installs a loud sound system and uses it to disturb public order is now liable to fines. severe sanctions, ranging from fines to arrest, including seizure of the vehicle and removal of equipment.

KPSM reiterates its commitment to making comply with regulations on noise pollution, particularly during night and morning hours, in order to ensure the peace and safety of residents. Law enforcement encourages the public to report any offenses to +1 721 542 2222, or anonymously on 9300. An example to follow from the french side ?

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-bruit-excessif-un-vehicule-restitue-sans-sa-sono/