SINT MAARTEN: Extension of the deadline for the 2024 tax return | FAXINFO

À Sint Maarten, the deadline for filing 2024 income tax returns (Forms A & B) is extended to June 30, 2025Invitations to declare are sent by mail, and those who do not receive them must request them.

Forms are available from 1er January and can be downloaded from the government website under the "Taxes & Forms" tab or via the online services portal. Unregistered taxpayers must create an e-login account to access them.

Extension requests must be filed before 30 June with a valid justification. spouses must complete a single declaration. Forms must be deposited in person At the Tax Administration (Vineyard Building), email or online submissions are not accepted. Those without internet access can pick up a paper copy on site.

To prove submission, it is advisable to bring a copy of the form which will be stamped. The official website (www.tax.sx), previously under maintenance, is now accessible to carry out your procedures. For any questions, contact taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org or go to Vineyard BuildingIt is recommended to file your declaration on time to avoid penalties.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-prolongation-de-la-date-limite-pour-la-declaration-dimpot-2024/