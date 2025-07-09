SINT MAARTEN: Extensive traffic controls on scooters and motorcycles in several districts on the Dutch side | FAXINFO

On July 7, following recent disturbances caused by individuals recklessly riding scooters and motorcycles in the Maho area, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) intensified traffic enforcement across the island, with a particular focus on scooter and motorcycle drivers.

The main objective of these checks was to ensure that all scooter and motorcycle drivers had the necessary and appropriate documents for their vehicles and themselves.

Following these exhaustive checks, seven Scooters and motorcycles were confiscated by the KPSM. These vehicles were impounded because the drivers were unable to provide the required documentation. Furthermore, the KPSM urges all scooter and motorcycle drivers not to flee police checks, as this poses a significant risk to public safety and can lead to serious additional legal repercussions.

The Sint Maarten Police Force emphasizes the importance of complying with all traffic laws and regulations. Drivers are reminded that operating a scooter or motorcycle without the required documentation is a serious offense that may result in fines, vehicle confiscation, and other legal consequences.

The KPSM reminds all scooter and motorcycle owners that in order to legally drive their vehicle on public roads, they must have the following documents and meet the following requirements:

– Valid driver’s license

– Valid insurance document

– Proof of payment of road tax

– Vehicle inspection document

– Bill of sale or proof of ownership

– License plate displayed

– Wearing a helmet is mandatory

The KPSM will continue to conduct frequent traffic checks to ensure compliance with traffic laws and address public disturbances caused by the improper use of scooters and motorcycles. It urges all road users to drive their vehicles responsibly and ensure that all required documents are up to date to avoid fines, vehicle confiscation, or legal consequences.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-controles-etendus-de-la-circulation-des-scooters-et-des-motos-dans-plusieurs-districts/