SINT MAARTEN: Faced with an increase in armed robberies, the police are intensifying checks | FAXINFO

For several days, the Dutch police have intensified their control operations in response to a recent series of armed robberies perpetrated in numerous establishments.

These increased efforts resulted in several arrests and the confiscation of firearms and narcotics. On Saturday June 1, around 3 a.m., police officers carried out checks on Welfare Road in Simpson Bay. During this operation, a white Kia Optima was stopped and searched. Officers discovered a significant quantity of drugs. The occupants of the vehicle were immediately arrested and taken to the police station for further investigation.

Earlier, around 1:30 a.m., officers stopped a Nissan V-Drive with French license plates and tinted windows. During the search, a small quantity of narcotics was found inside the vehicle. Further inspection revealed a firearm hidden under the seat. A tear gas canister was also found on one of the suspects. The occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody.

Four other individuals, including a minor aged… 14 (!), were also arrested the day after a robbery committed in a supermarket located in the Belvédère district.

Faced with this increase in armed robberies, the KPSM has decided to strengthen its security measures. Rigorous control operations will be carried out in the coming days to guarantee public safety. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-face-a-la-recrudescence-des-vols-a-main-armee-la-police-intensifie-les-controles/