SINT MAARTEN: Increased vigilance in the face of fatal accidents | FAXINFO

The Sint Maarten Police (KPSM) recently released its statistics on fatal traffic accidents in the Dutch part of the country from 2020 to 2023. The initial figures, 18 road deaths during this period, highlight a fluctuating trend. two-wheeler and quads (ATV) are among the vehicles most involved in these tragedies.

In 2020, three fatal accidents were recorded, two of which involved motorcycles or scooters. The following year, this figure has tripled, reaching nine accidents, with three involving two-wheelers. In 2022, five people lost their lives, this time only in cars. Finally, in 2023, a fatal accident involved a quad.

With the increase in traffic on the island, traffic becomes more dense and more dangerous. The growing presence of scooters, motorcycles and quads further complicates driving conditions. Faced with this observation, the police strengthens its actions to ensure road safety. Awareness campaigns are carried out to encourage users to adopt responsible behavior. road checks are intensified in order to limit speeding, reckless driving and to ensure compliance with the wearing of helmets.

The road infrastructure remain a major challenge, and the police are calling for significant improvements, particularly in terms of signaling andlighting. Two-wheeler and quad riders are particularly encouraged to wear protective equipment to reduce risks in the event of an accident. It's about everyone's safety.. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-une-vigilance-accrue-face-aux-accidents-mortels/