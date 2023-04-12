SINT MAARTEN: It’s almost carnival, the police are asking road users to adopt responsible behavior | FAXINFO

As Carnival season dawns (April 14 to May 3, 2023), Sint Maarten police are reminding motorists to prioritize road safety.

Over the next few weeks, the police will step up their efforts to prevent road accidents by raising awareness among as many people as possible about the safety of all road users.

If the public must be able to enjoy the road during this carnival period, the police also want to ensure that they arrive at their destination in complete safety. Therefore, the police will pay more attention to road safety and encourage drivers to be vigilant.

The efforts of the Sint Maarten police will include an intensification of road checks, but also information campaigns aimed at reminding drivers of safe driving practices.

During the Easter weekend, despite the increased risks on the roads, no serious accident was to be deplored by the police.

However, the police are reminding motorists that one accident is too many and that they must continue to prioritize road safety in the weeks to come. "We will do our utmost to ensure a safe and enjoyable carnival season," said the KPSM representative. “We are committed to promoting road safety and reducing the number of accidents on our roads. For this, we invite all drivers to join us in prioritizing safe driving and respecting the rules of the road at all times”. _AF

