SINT MAARTEN / Juliana Airport: nearly 1,4 kg of marijuana seized by Dutch customs | FAXINFO

On Friday, June 23, customs officers at Juliana airport inspected a shipment from Puerto Rico. Nearly 1,4 kg of marijuana were discovered by the sleuths.

While inspecting the cargo using X-ray equipment, officers noticed an image of a package on the screen, prompting them to conduct a closer inspection.

Upon opening the package, they discovered several packets containing a compressed weed-like substance, which they recognized as marijuana. Upon further inspection, they also found several other packages containing CBD products. The total gross weight of the marijuana was 1,397 kg. There were also 21 packets containing CBD. The package and its contents were confiscated for further investigation. No arrests have been made to date. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-aeroport-de-juliana-pres-de-14-kg-de-marijuana-saisis-par-les-douanes-hollandaises/