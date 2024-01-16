SINT MAARTEN / Juliana: Inauguration of the departure area | FAXINFO

Friday, January 12 in the evening, the official inauguration of the check-in and departure part of Juliana airport was held.

Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company NV celebrated an important milestone on Friday in the return to service of our international airport on which the economy of Saint Martin dramatically depends.

The reconstruction of the airport only began in 2021 under the leadership of its CEO Brian Mingo (Editor's note: former director of Telcel) and since then, the project has made significant progress. Friday was a great moment of celebration with the stakeholders. Upstairs, the departures/boarding area is absolutely beautiful and has been completely redone. It has already been welcoming all passengers for 2 months. By the end of January 2024, the new registration hall on level zero will gradually open (see photos).

“This new registration hall marks an important step in PJIAE’s ongoing commitment to providing the best services to its users. This is the first phase of a vast modernization project for the benefit of passengers,” declared management.

According to PJIAE, travelers will have access to several points of sale, shops and restaurants, all selected to satisfy the most demanding travelers.

The departures & check-in hall equipped with cutting-edge technology is designed to meet the growth in passenger numbers of up to 2.5 million passengers per year (1.47 million in 2023) with more than 40 kiosks for ultra-fast check-in and baggage drop-off.

Passenger screening and the rapid passport control process use the latest technological advances.

The renovated and modernized check-in area will be opened gradually by the end of January 2024.

Brian Mingo, CEO of PJIAE, expressed his gratitude for this milestone: “We are very proud and grateful to all of our colleagues and partners who made this possible! On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to them. PJIAE looks forward to welcoming more passengers to the new and improved departure hall, which offers state-of-the-art facilities and a better travel experience.

In her speech, Silveria Jacobs, Prime Minister of St. Maarten, said: “It is through our resilience, dedication and hard work that we have achieved remarkable results for this airport and for our nation. Together with all stakeholders, we overcame the obstacles in transforming this airport. Today shows the spirit of our resilient nation. I would like to thank all the Saint-Martin residents who contributed to this project.”

Reopening of the arrival area in June

After the completion of the departure and check-in areas, attention will shift to the second phase, which will consist of the construction of a modernized arrival hall. This will provide a more welcoming space for passengers, with improved baggage handling systems, efficient immigration procedures and many other improvements for passengers.

The flow of passengers between exiting the plane and the arrival gate will be optimized. Construction of the arrival hall is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024.

“Until the project is completed, PJIAE remains committed to minimizing disruption to its employees, travelers and other members of the airport community. Careful planning and coordination will ensure that construction activities do not interfere with airport operations and that passengers are inconvenienced as little as possible.

“The approach to the end of the reconstruction of Juliana Airport reflects PJIAE’s desire to modernize to achieve world-class airport standards while adapting to market developments.” Juliana will thus become the most modern airport in the Caribbean region.

The inauguration ended upstairs in the boarding area with a cocktail dinner enjoyed and musically hosted by Sugar Apple.

Very good news for the economy of the island and its neighbors as well as for passengers. A few more months and we will -finally- have an exceptional airport which will boost our destination, which is still in demand. _AH

