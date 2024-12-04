SINT MAARTEN: Launch of phase 2 of the new prison project | FAXINFO

Sint Maarten reaches a milestone with the signing of an agreement for phase 2 of the new prison construction project.

This project, carried out in collaboration with the Netherlands and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), benefits from a joint investment of $52 million shared between Sint Maarten and the Dutch Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations. Phase 1, dedicated to design and tendering, is almost complete. Phase 2, planned to last 35 months, includes construction starting in 2025. Partial commissioning is expected by mid-2026, with completion by the end of 2027. This project aims to provide safe and human rights-respecting detention conditions while increasing Sint Maarten’s prison capacity. The facility will be much more than just a prison. It will integrate spaces dedicated to education, health care, professional workshops and family visits. This approach promotes social reintegration and reflects a modern and humane vision of justice. “Our goal is to create a fairer and safer society for all,” says Luc Mercelina, Prime Minister of Sint Maarten. Designed to meet humanitarian standards and local needs, the project focuses on sustainability and good governance. Managed by UNOPS, it is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals, including strengthening just and inclusive institutions. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-lancement-de-la-phase-2-du-projet-de-nouvelle-prison/