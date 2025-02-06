SINT MAARTEN: Launch of the 2025 vehicle tax payment campaign | FAXINFO

The payment of the vehicle tax and the distribution of QR Code 2025 stickers for all vehicle categories will take place from February 10 to 28. Sint Maarten residents are encouraged to make their payment on time in order to remain in compliance with current regulations.

Payments can be made by three methods:

Online by credit card at services.sintmaartengov.org (excluding Maestro).

By bank transfer to Windward Island Bank accounts (USD Account: 324800-05 / Naf. Account: 324800-03)

or RBC Royal Bank (USD Account: 8200000403930461/ Naf. Account: 8200000005425048). It is essential to indicate your name and license plate number.

In person by cash, Maestro or bank card at the Receivers Office (across from the Government Building on Pond Island) and Public Service Center (Simpson Bay) counters, 8am to 14pm.

Users must present proof of payment, valid insurance and the inspection card (technical control) to obtain their sticker. Good to know: Companies and families with more than three vehicles can submit their documents in a sealed envelope before February 17 for an organized collection. The deadline for payment and collection of stickers is February 28, 2025. _Vx

Info: Taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-lancement-de-la-campagne-de-paiement-de-la-taxe-vehicule-2025/