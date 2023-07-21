SINT MAARTEN: Local authorities invite boat owners and sailors to be ready in the event of a cyclone | FAXINFO

The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) is advising boat owners and mariners to review their hurricane preparedness plans, so they are prepared to act if a storm or hurricane threatens the territory during the upcoming peak months of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from mid-August to mid-October.

The ODM asks sailors to prepare specially to stay with friends or hotels and not to remain on their vessel during the passage of a hurricane when it is moored in the Simpson Bay lagoon or at Oyster Pond.

The ODM also asks the maritime community and service providers who have a direct relationship with seafarers to remind their customers that they should seek shelter or a safe place to moor in the event of a storm or hurricane.

The community is encouraged to learn about hurricane risk and the resources they need to protect their family, home or business from a storm or hurricane by visiting the government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane or downloading the “Hurricane Season Preparedness Guide” and the “Hurricane Tracking Chart”. This information is also useful for new residents.

Sailors can listen to government radio station SXMGOV – 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. They can also follow weather news and information as well as national speeches by the Prime Minister and President of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), by going to the @SXMGOV Facebook page.

For official weather information, see the Sint Maarten Weather Department (MDS) website: www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/. _AF

