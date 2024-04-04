SINT MAARTEN: Local culture, priority of the organizers of Carnival 2024 | FAXINFO

Considering its President's mission to bring Carnival closer to its traditional events, the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) has taken a step in this direction by replacing two international events with cultural/local events. The foundation has also added a free event to the 2024 Carnival program.

Faced with cancellations beyond its control this season, the SCDF was forced to fill three evenings of the carnival program which were vacant for several reasons. Cancellations and other external factors have also had serious financial repercussions, but according to SCDF President Edwardo Radjouki, the foundation cannot allow itself to be distracted by situations it did not cause, "we can only concentrate and do what people expect of us.”

Mr. Radjouki explained that the Carnival Queen competition will be replaced by a free evening for stallholders, who will be encouraged to “bring everyone to the Carnival Village to experience the largest outdoor restaurant in the Caribbean.” .

On Sunday April 28, the SCDF will host its hugely popular Family Fun Day, which was originally scheduled to host an international concert. Instead, the day of fun will also include the Carnival Village's cooking and specialty competitions. The Cook-Up in 2024 is presented by CEO and has become one of the most anticipated cultural events on the programme, featuring stalls competing against each other in a culinary competition.

Finally, the SCDF replaced the international concert scheduled for May 3 with a local/cultural concert featuring the emblematic artist of Saint-Martin, Timo. Titled “Timo LIVE in Concert,” the evening will also feature well-known legendary local bands and other performances.

Remember that the Sint Maarten Carnival will take place from April 18 to May 5, 2024. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-la-culture-locale-priorite-des-organisateurs-du-carnaval-2024/