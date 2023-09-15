SINT MAARTEN: Lost objects and identity papers: those concerned can recover their property at the Philipsburg police station | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin Police Force (KPSM) is starting with a new initiative to facilitate the return of lost personal effects and official documents to their rightful owners.
These items include essential documents such as ID cards, bank cards, travel documents, license plates and other records. In recent weeks, KPSM has compiled a list of all these lost items, ranging from identity cards to essential travel documents. These items were brought voluntarily to the police station by concerned people and conscientious residents. Currently, these items are being held at the Philipsburg police station. In pursuit of reuniting these possessions with their rightful owners, KPSM cordially requests those whose names appear on the lost property list to report to the police station during normal business hours.
Affected persons should report to the Philipsburg Police Station, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 16:00 p.m.
When visiting the police station, seek assistance from the designated team leader, who will guide you through the process of verifying lost documents. It is imperative to bring a valid ID or any supporting document that can confirm your identity. _AF
The list of people concerned:
CARL ANDREW THOMAS
YOHAN JOSUE JACOBIN
AGENE ALEXY
CARLOS FRANCISCO MARIA GAVILAN
NATALIE ANN MARIE PURCELL
ANDY GEORGES PETERSON
MAX JUNIOR LAKE
JOSE RUBEN MENDOZA FERNANDEZ
CYRIL FRANCIOS CLAUDE DESROCHES
ROSALEE COWELL
DON JOSEPH JUNIOR LEOGAL
CHANAYLE BRAYBOY MAISONET
NANCY KOSTA
JOSEPH PAUL AZZOPARDI
OMAR DIVIRAY JEREMIAH FRANCIS YORK
ANTHONY SMITH SAMUEL
STEVLIN EBANKS
MARIO ALANZO JUNIOR MILLS
VTINIA KYSHANA SONAIDA EUSON
Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-objets-et-papiers-didentites-perdus-les-personnes-concernees-peuvent-recuperer-leur-bien-au-poste-de-police-de-philipsburg/
