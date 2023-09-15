SINT MAARTEN: Lost objects and identity papers: those concerned can recover their property at the Philipsburg police station | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin Police Force (KPSM) is starting with a new initiative to facilitate the return of lost personal effects and official documents to their rightful owners.

These items include essential documents such as ID cards, bank cards, travel documents, license plates and other records. In recent weeks, KPSM has compiled a list of all these lost items, ranging from identity cards to essential travel documents. These items were brought voluntarily to the police station by concerned people and conscientious residents. Currently, these items are being held at the Philipsburg police station. In pursuit of reuniting these possessions with their rightful owners, KPSM cordially requests those whose names appear on the lost property list to report to the police station during normal business hours.

Affected persons should report to the Philipsburg Police Station, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 16:00 p.m.

When visiting the police station, seek assistance from the designated team leader, who will guide you through the process of verifying lost documents. It is imperative to bring a valid ID or any supporting document that can confirm your identity. _AF

The list of people concerned:

CARL ANDREW THOMAS

YOHAN JOSUE JACOBIN

AGENE ALEXY

CARLOS FRANCISCO MARIA GAVILAN

NATALIE ANN MARIE PURCELL

ANDY GEORGES PETERSON

MAX JUNIOR LAKE

JOSE RUBEN MENDOZA FERNANDEZ

CYRIL FRANCIOS CLAUDE DESROCHES

ROSALEE COWELL

DON JOSEPH JUNIOR LEOGAL

CHANAYLE BRAYBOY MAISONET

NANCY KOSTA

JOSEPH PAUL AZZOPARDI

OMAR DIVIRAY JEREMIAH FRANCIS YORK

ANTHONY SMITH SAMUEL

STEVLIN EBANKS

MARIO ALANZO JUNIOR MILLS

VTINIA KYSHANA SONAIDA EUSON

