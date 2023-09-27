SINT MAARTEN: Machete attack in Cole Bay, investigation continues | FAXINFO

On August 18, 2023, a woman was transported to hospital in very serious condition after being attacked with a machete by several individuals. Facts which sparked indignation and excitement in the Cole Bay district.

A first individual suspected of having participated in this assault in a meeting was arrested the same day of the events by the police. Subsequently, a search was carried out at the residence of the first suspect, under the supervision of the investigating judge. During this operation, several objects linked to the attack were seized by investigators.

The Dutch police indicate that they have arrested in recent days a second suspect also involved in this attack of rare violence.

The two individuals were placed in pre-trial detention.

The investigation continues to find out whether other individuals were involved in this dark affair of violence.

Anyone with information about this attack is asked to contact the Sint Maarten police at +1 721-542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous line on 9300 (free)._AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-agression-a-la-machette-a-cole-bay-lenquete-se-poursuit/