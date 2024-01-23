SINT MAARTEN: Man stabbed in Down Street in serious condition | FAXINFO

An individual was stabbed on Saturday January 20 around 17:30 p.m. in the Down Street area of ​​Philipsburg.

Dispatched to the scene of the attack, the police found the victim in a worrying state after having received a stab wound to the upper body. The man was treated by rescue teams before being quickly transported to Sint Maarten Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

According to the first elements of the investigation, the attack occurred following an argument between two individuals, who were in fact friends. The altercation occurred at a beach party and escalated into a physical confrontation, after which the victim was stabbed by his so-called friend!

Later in the evening, the police managed to arrest the alleged perpetrator of the stabbing. The latter was placed in police custody pending a court decision on his crazy action. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-un-homme-victime-dun-coup-de-couteau-a-down-street-dans-un-etat-grave/