SINT MAARTEN: Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision with car | FAXINFO

On Monday February 11, around 4 a.m., a serious traffic accident involving a car and a motorcycle left one seriously injured on the Dutch side.

According to the first information collected on site by the police, the car was traveling on Bush Road towards the Winston Churchill roundabout and the Prince Bernard Bridge. At the same time, a motorcycle was coming in the opposite direction. The accident occurred when the vehicle turned to the left, inevitably causing the collision.

Faced with the violence of the shock, the motorcycle rider suffered a deep cut to his face and had to be evacuated to the Sint Maarten Medical Center. His condition is considered serious but stable, according to police.

An investigation has been opened to determine the circumstances of this umpteenth accident involving a two-wheeler._AF

