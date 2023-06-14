SINT MAARTEN: Nagico hunts down multiple insurance frauds! | FAXINFO

The insurance company Nagico announced a new modification of the annex of the car insurance policy in order to fight against the multiple frauds committed by many people in the territory.

The announcement was made at a press conference held last Wednesday by Eric Ellis, Managing Director of Nagico and Territory Chief, accompanied by Attorney General Anna Richardson and Chief of Police Carl John.

This first phase of Nagico's anti-fraud measures began on June 12 and will continue until September 15, allowing auto policyholders to exchange their current insurance documents for the new insurance policy.

The Minister of Justice commended Nagico for taking this proactive step by launching a newly modified auto insurance policy that cannot be duplicated, modified or reproduced. Among the main features of the new insurance document will be a green color, watermark, microfilm and tracking number. _AF

