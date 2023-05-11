SINT MAARTEN / Obstruction of traffic: the Dutch police want to put an end to the discussions of motorists who stop in the middle of the road | FAXINFO

Police forces urge motorists to refrain from stopping and carrying on conversations in the middle of the road, which significantly disrupts traffic and poses a safety risk to other road users.

In an attempt to counter this growing problem, the Sint Maarten police force will take stricter measures, including imposing fines on offenders during checks.

By highlighting this issue, KPSM is trying to raise awareness and encourage drivers to behave responsibly, which helps keep traffic flowing on the roads.

Safety first

“Stopping in the middle of the road for conversations endangers yourself and other road users”, underlines the spokesperson for the Sint Maarten police before adding “be attentive and avoid obstructing the traffic. Every driver's time is valuable.

It remains to be seen whether the message from the Dutch police will be received five out of five by motorists. It's less certain… _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-entrave-a-la-circulation-la-police-hollandaise-veut-mettre-fin-aux-discussions-des-automobilistes-qui-sarretent-au-milieu-de-la-route/