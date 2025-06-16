Sint Maarten / Ongoing police checks focus on road safety, illegal drugs and weapons | FAXINFO

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) continues to conduct island-wide checks focused on traffic safety and the detection of illegal activities involving drugs and weapons.

Last week, KPSM officers conducted several targeted traffic checks at various locations across the island. These checks resulted in the issuance of multiple fines for a range of traffic violations, including lack of documentation, reckless driving, and failure to wear seatbelts or helmets.

In addition to traffic violations, officers have also encountered a worrying trend in recent months. Several drivers have been found to be in possession of forged local driver's licenses during these routine checks. Sint Maarten police strongly warn the public against using or possessing fraudulent documents. Those found in violation will face criminal prosecution.

The KPSM remains committed to public safety and law enforcement, and urges all residents and visitors to cooperate during traffic stops and checkpoints. These efforts are part of a broader initiative to maintain order and protect the public.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-les-controles-de-police-en-cours-mettent-laccent-sur-la-securite-routiere-les-stupefiants-illegaux-et-les-armes/