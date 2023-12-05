SINT MAARTEN / Police foil armed robbery in Old Street: two suspects arrested! | FAXINFO

On Saturday, December 2, around 14 p.m., the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) responded quickly to reports of an armed robbery at a jewelry store in the Old Street area of ​​Philipsburg.

The police telephone exchange received numerous calls alerting it to the presence of two masked individuals committing an armed robbery in a jewelry store.

Several officers and detectives on patrol immediately rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, officers located the two suspects and began a foot chase through the city.

The first individual was apprehended in the Back Street area. The pursuit of the second suspect continued and finally led to his arrest on Cannegieter Street, near the Brick Building.

The police finally found the stolen jewelry in the store and a firearm in the possession of the criminals. The KPSM thanks the population who contributed to the arrest of these two individuals who are dangerous to society. The latter were placed in police custody awaiting their trial. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-la-police-dejoue-un-vol-a-main-armee-a-old-street-deux-suspects-interpelles/