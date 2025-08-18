Sint Maarten Police Force Hosts Integrity Protocol Training and Symposium | Government of Sint Maarten

As part of the ongoing implementation of the integrity program established by the Board of the Dutch Caribbean Chiefs of Police, under the leadership of the Chief of Police of Sint Maarten, the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) conducted an essential week of training and a symposium from August 11 to August 15, 2025. This initiative, developed by the integrity platform of the Association of the Dutch Caribbean Chiefs of Police, aims to enhance internal investigation protocols and strengthen standards among the police forces of the Dutch Caribbean.

In its second year, the Integrity Program focuses on establishing consistent integrity standards for police forces across Sint Maarten, Aruba, Curaçao, and the Caribbean Netherlands. The project includes a series of training sessions designed for leaders within the police forces to ensure alignment with the integrity and transparency objectives.

KPSM leadership, including the Chief of Police and other senior officials, engaged actively in the training. Over the past year, various sessions have been conducted for police leaders, ensuring that all personnel, from top management to rank-and-file officers, are united in their commitment to integrity and transparency. More than 110 KPSM officers and other participants took part in this week of training, fostering a collaborative approach to internal investigations and accountability, resulting in a stronger, more professional police force.

The week culminated in a symposium featuring high-level participants from the Ministry of Justice, including department heads, the Prosecutor’s Office, unions, and other distinguished guests. The Honourable Minister of Justice, Nathalie Tackling, actively participated and endorsed this crucial initiative, significantly contributing to the success of the training program.

The symposium included expert presentations from Mr. J. Rosales and Mr. O. Bouman, who shared valuable insights into the implementation of the Integrity Protocol. The Integrity Protocol is a vital component of a broader regional initiative to uphold a high level of integrity and enhance collaboration among the police forces of Sint Maarten, Aruba, Curaçao, and the Caribbean Netherlands. By establishing clear, shared protocols, the police forces aim to:

– Increase the quality and transparency of internal investigations.

– Foster the exchange of best practices among investigators across borders.

– Ensure fairness and consistency in legal practices throughout the region.

– Leverage collective knowledge and resources to improve police operations.

– Promote accountability and compliance within the police forces.

The ultimate goal is to build a police force that is not only trusted by the public but is also characterized by internal strength, transparency, and accountability.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten extends its deepest gratitude to the Honourable Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling for her unwavering support and participation in this initiative, as well as to the Chief Prosecutor and the unions for their ongoing collaboration. Special thanks are also due to the instructors, Mr. J. Rosales and Mr. O. Bouman, whose expertise and dedication were instrumental in making this training a success.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Sint-Maarten-Police-Force-Hosts-Integrity-Protocol-Training-and-Symposium.aspx