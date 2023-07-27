Sint Maarten: Police forces again invite owners of confiscated vehicles to come forward as soon as possible! | FAXINFO

This is information that may also be of interest to residents of the French side, looking for their car! Indeed, in yet another press release, the Sint Maarten police force (KPSM) once again calls on the legitimate owners of vehicles confiscated following theft or concealment to go quickly to the Philipsburg police station to recover their property or gather information relating to the impoundment of their car.

“Unfortunately, our latest press release has not elicited any significant response from owners of recently confiscated vehicles. This is why we would like to insist and encourage all those concerned to contact us”, underlines the representative of the Dutch police.

“If you have already inquired about your confiscated vehicle, we strongly advise you to return to the police station and make an appointment with Inspectors J. Rijna or P. Richardson of the KPSM Detective Department. They will provide you with further information and advice regarding the status of your vehicle.”

Police are also reminding the public of the serious consequences of owning or purchasing stolen vehicles.

Potential buyers are strongly advised to exercise the utmost care and diligence.

Before buying a used car, we strongly advise you to take the following steps:

1. Check Vehicle Status: Consult authorized car dealers or specialists on the island to ensure the vehicle has not been reported stolen and is safe to purchase. To do this, carry out thorough checks of the vehicle and its identification number (VIN).

2. Remain vigilant and responsible: the purchase of a stolen vehicle, knowingly or not, can have serious consequences for the buyer. It can have financial or legal consequences, or both.

In order to safeguard your interests and avoid any potential problems, please exercise caution throughout the purchase process.

“We urge all vehicle owners to take appropriate measures to avoid any inconvenience and to cooperate with us in recovering their confiscated vehicles,” KPSM police forces insist. _AF

For further information, please visit the Sint Maarten Police website at: https://www.policesxm.sx/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-les-forces-de-police-invitent-a-nouveau-les-proprietaires-de-vehicules-confisques-a-se-manifester-au-plus-vite/