SINT MAARTEN: Police issue wanted notice after disappearance of Jamaican national | FAXINFO

The Sint Maarten police are launching a public appeal regarding the disappearance of Jereth Dave Thomas, of Jamaican nationality, born September 9, 1973 and missing since Wednesday January 3, 2024.

On Saturday, January 6, 2024, a family member of J.D. Thomas came to the Philipsburg police station to report him missing. J.D. Thomas was last seen on January 3, 2024, and the family is unsure of what clothes he was wearing that day.

J.D. Thomas resides at Richards Drive 5, in the Middle Region in Sint Maarten. He is approximately 1,80m tall, of slim build and dark brown complexion.

Investigators are urging anyone who has seen J.D. Thomas since January 4, 2024, or who has information on his whereabouts, to contact the Sint Maarten police immediately. “Your collaboration could be vital in helping us locate him and ensure his well-being,” underlines the police spokesperson. “If J.D.T. discovers this information, we ask him to contact a family member or the police station directly to ensure his safety and that he is well.”

The Sint Maarten police can be contacted at +1 721- 542 22 22 or by calling the anonymous call line at 9300 (free). You can also leave a private message on the Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten Facebook page. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-la-police-lance-un-avis-de-recherche-apres-la-disparition-dun-ressortissant-jamaicain/