SINT MAARTEN / Proliferation of stray and dangerous dogs: the concern of local authorities | FAXINFO

In response to an increase in complaints about stray and dangerous dogs in various neighborhoods on the Dutch side, the police have taken proactive steps to address these growing concerns.

The local police officers present in the various neighborhoods have actively dialogued with the owners and masters to mitigate the potential risks associated with these animals.

Recent incidents have highlighted the urgent need for stronger controls. The Guana-Bay Community Police Officer is currently looking for the owner of a brown/white pit bull, who has been involved in multiple attacks in various neighborhoods.

Every pet owner should behave responsibly to ensure the safety of residents and visitors. It is the latter's responsibility to take the necessary measures to prevent his animal from becoming a threat to public safety.

If the owner of the brown/white pit bull does not cooperate or neglects their responsibilities, the police will take the necessary measures to resolve this dangerous situation.

The St. Maarten Police Department urges anyone with information about the identity of the owner of the brown/white pit bull to come forward and provide this vital information to authorities. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-proliferation-des-chiens-errants-et-dangereux-linquietude-des-autorites-locales/