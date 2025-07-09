SINT MAARTEN: Public disturbances, individuals arrested | FAXINFO

On July 6, at 4 a.m., the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) responded to a report of a public disturbance involving several individuals on AJC Brouwer Road, near Premier Supermarket.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers encountered a chaotic situation with several people engaged in a verbal altercation. Investigations revealed that the fight was the direct result of a stolen scooter, which had been taken from the Port de Plaisance area and subsequently ended up on AJC Brouwer Road.

The primary objective of the intervening police officers was to defuse the conflict and restore calm to the agitated crowd. A 21-year-old suspect was arrested for theft of property in connection with the stolen scooter that sparked the disturbance.

While trying to bring the situation under control, a vigilant police officer observed suspicious behavior from one of the people present.

Continuing his observation, the officer discovered an elongated firearm magazine containing three cartridges, placed by the suspect being questioned between two wooden pallets in the area. The 22-year-old suspect was immediately apprehended.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-troubles-publics-individus-arretes/